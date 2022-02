Social Media

Happy Giving Hearts Day! All donations will directly support our Outdoor Minist…







Happy Giving Hearts Day!❤️ All donations will directly support our Outdoor Ministry which provides outdoor experiences and mentorship opportunities for children with life-threatening illnesses and other life-altering medical situations. Visit https://t.co/KF5uQnft6l to donate! https://t.co/x8tk2Hg9yP