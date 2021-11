Social Media

Happy Thanksgiving #Colts Nation…. wanted to share this sweet story about your…







Happy Thanksgiving #Colts Nation…. wanted to share this sweet story about your QB1. @cj_wentz’s AO1 Foundation is serving kids who need it most. ▹Bennett Ereth shares how the @AO1Foundation has changed his life through their Outdoor Ministry. | @WISH_TV https://t.co/WvaIin2izL