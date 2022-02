Social Media

Happy Valentine’s Day, friends! Mwaaaa! I’m going with a flowy, romantic dres…

💕 Happy Valentine’s Day, friends! 💕 Mwaaaa! I’m going with a flowy, romantic dress on this “day of love!” Tune in at 10 on Life Style Live— my team and I will show pics of our significant others and share stories of how we met! See you soon! #lifestylelive #tvhost