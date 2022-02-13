Social Media

Happy Valentine’s Day ya filthy animal Well done, IMPD News North District IMPD…

Happy Valentine’s Day ya filthy animal 🤣 Well done, IMPD News North District IMPD 🌹Valentine’s Day Weekend Special 🌹 🖤 This weekend only we are offering the ex-lovers special. This is a unique opportunity to show that special someone how much you used to care by helping them clean up their outstanding warrants. Give us a call with their location, date of birth, vehicle information and we will take care of the rest. It starts off with a special light parade 🚓🚨🚔 with red’s and blues. Then a set of limited-edition silver or pink bracelets, the ex-lover’s choice. Followed by our 5️⃣⭐️wagon transportation experience with a private driver. Then, a once in a lifetime check in procedure, to the new luxurious jail, compliments of the Marion County Sheriff Department. They will… More