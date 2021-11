Social Media

Harbaugh announces he and wife Sarah are giving whatever incentive bonus money he earns this season back to the athletic department to distribute to those in the dept who had to endure pay cuts last year because of Covid — “Inside Michigan Football” radio w @JonJansen77⁩ ⬇️ https://t.co/aMGuUsBZfM