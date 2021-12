Social Media

Has #Colts HC Frank Reich ever seen a linebacker do what @dsleon45 is doing in t…





Has #Colts HC Frank Reich ever seen a linebacker do what @dsleon45 is doing in the league? “I haven’t…As far as turning the ball over and raw playmaking ability. He just continues to back it up year after year, this isn’t just a flash, it’s year 4.” | @WISH_TV