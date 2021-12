Social Media

Hawkeye-in-law and #1 daughter, reporting for duty.

(Bride was class of ‘96) Going to the B1G Championship Game courtesy of a Hoosier buddy who bought tix back when IU had high hopes. Thanks, Mike! He told me he’s just happy not to give ‘em to a buckeye. 😈

#GoHawks