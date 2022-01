Social Media

“He made a play, so I can’t complain.” → then @zach_edey whispers to @IveyJaden….







“He made a play, so I can’t complain.” → then @zach_edey whispers to @IveyJaden… “If you would’ve missed that shot, I would’ve been mad at you though.”😅 •Jaden Ivey called game – but it wasn’t the play @CoachPainter drew up • More reaction on the final shot in Mackey ⬇️ https://t.co/kKtQmazUBB