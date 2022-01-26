Hello! Some of you know me, some of you don’t, so I thought I’d introduce mysel…

Hello!
Some of you know me, some of you don’t, so I thought I’d introduce myself! I’m one of the newest reporters at WISH-TV! You’ll also catch me filling in on the desk every now and then!
I’m back home again in Indiana! I was raised in Roachdale where I graduated from North Putnam High School (Go Cougars). I went on to study at Indiana State University.
I’ve been doing this seemingly forever. I started out working in sports in Terre Haute before making the switch to news. After years in the Haute I packed up my family and we moved to San Angelo, TX (two weeks after my wife had our second child). After a couple years there we moved to Lexington, KY where I anchored the morning show, before eventually returning home and working at a station I grew up watching in WISH-TV! How cool is that?
I have an amazing wife and two beautiful daughters. When I’m not working you’ll catch us out and about, usually enjoying breakfast so if you have a favorite spot let me know!
I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the Hoosier state telling stories and raising my family. If you see me out and about please say hi!
