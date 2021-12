Social Media

Here’s footage of the suspect that IMPD says wrecked the stolen truck on W. Moor…







Here’s footage of the suspect that IMPD says wrecked the stolen truck on W. Mooresville Rd Bypass (just west of the I-465 overpass) around 6:30 this morning. He was taken to the hospital afterwards. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 https://t.co/OmnjIyDAhg