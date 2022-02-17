Hi! My name is Bo and I’m 1 1/2 years old. I’m currently at Indianapolis Anima…

Social Media

Hi! 🐾 My name is Bo and I’m 1 1/2 years old. I’m currently at Indianapolis Animal Care Services where there’s an emergency intake status. My friends could be facing euthanasia due to a lack of staff and space. We would all appreciate the community’s help. Kindly click below to learn more⬇️ https://www.wishtv.com/news/local-news/indianapolis-animal-care-services-moves-to-emergency-intake-status-all-surrendered-animals-will-be-at-high-risk-for-euthanasia/



