Hi! My name is Bo and I’m 1 1/2 years old. I’m currently at Indianapolis Anima…

Hi! 🐾
My name is Bo and I’m 1 1/2 years old.
I’m currently at Indianapolis Animal Care Services where there’s an emergency intake status.
My friends could be facing euthanasia due to a lack of staff and space.
We would all appreciate the community’s help.
Kindly click below to learn more⬇️
https://www.wishtv.com/news/local-news/indianapolis-animal-care-services-moves-to-emergency-intake-status-all-surrendered-animals-will-be-at-high-risk-for-euthanasia/
