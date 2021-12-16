High pressure will clear our skies tonight and it will be colder too. Lows tomor…

Social Media

by: Randy Ollis
High pressure will clear our skies tonight and it will be colder too. Lows tomorrow morning will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Clouds will be on the increase during the day Friday. Rain returns Friday night into Saturday morning. The weekend will be colder with highs on Saturday near 40 and in the upper 30s Sunday along with some welcome sunshine.




