Social Media

Highlight of my week was getting to tell my brother @aboshioma ‘s story and talk…

Highlight of my week was getting to tell my brother @aboshioma ‘s story and talk about his gym @pantheraeliteindy and his nonprofit @advancementthroughathletics Can’t wait to see how far you take this dream! But I’m still tellin’ yo mama!! 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣😂😂😂 #fitness #atheltics #advancement #pantheraelite #education #sports #performance #indy #indianapolis #smallbusiness #nonprofit #family #love #community