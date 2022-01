Social Media

Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday

Abbott's at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits are seen on display Dec. 21, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. (Photo Illustration by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images and CNN)

This starts Saturday ➡️ Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday.

