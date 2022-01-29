Social Media

Honored to share Keifer Sykes’ improbable journey to the NBA. There is so much t…

by: Charlie Clifford
Posted: / Updated:

Honored to share Keifer Sykes’ improbable journey to the NBA. There is so much to this story. Kept coming back to the fact that his dad has to be cheering like crazy in heaven. Shared the story Thursday. Keifer reached out Friday with a note & I nearly fell out of my chair: His dad’s birthday is today. A divine coincidence. @ksykesyb28 @keifersykesfans @gbphoenixmbb @ballislife @_alvo_ @slam @hoop__vibez @pacers @pacerssportsent @semelbphoenix jelanifloyd @goodnews_movement @tanksgoodnews @somegoodnews @goodnewstoday @wishtv8 #GoodNews #Inspiring #basketball #Sykes #Pacers #Indiana #PacersNews #Chicago #Underdog

