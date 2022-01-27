Social Media

How it started How it’s going. Incredibly excited to be back at the Indiana Un…

by: Olivia Ray
Posted: / Updated:

How it started ➡️ How it’s going. Incredibly excited to be back at the Indiana University Media School – this time 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 in the beautiful Beckley Studio. » These Hoosiers killed it today anchoring their first sportscasts 🎬 Can’t wait for an incredible semester ahead! (p.s. photo No. 1 is from a couple of first ever IU Sports Media productions in Franklin Hall – back in 2016)


© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

All INdiana Politics analysts weigh in on Justice Stephen Breyer’s resignation

UnPhiltered /

‘Jeopardy!’ champ’s impressive winning streak ends

Entertainment /

North Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in 6th launch in 2022

International /

EPA acts to curb air, water pollution in poor communities

Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.