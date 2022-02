Social Media

Human trafficking is a $150 billion industry. 2nd only to drugs in terms of organized crime. 1/3 of detected trafficking victims are children. Going live with @Michaela of #GoodDayLA on @FOXLA to address what this means for large events like the #SuperBowl https://t.co/eQYtKnShzF