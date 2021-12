Social Media

I-465 NB NEAR CRAWFORDSVILLE RD: Speedway PD is blocking the far left lane where there’s a car that’s sitting against the center wall, and it appears to have multiple bullet holes in it. Police say 1 person has been sent to the hospital. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 https://t.co/iS8VVsqMPy