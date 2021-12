Social Media

I am ill from 13 turnovers in a half…IU trails Syracuse 49-33. but things look much better in Mackey – Purdue shooting 64% + Ivey has 9pts already >>> leading Florida State 19-14 midway through 1st. #B1GACC