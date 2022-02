Social Media

“I am not afraid to die. I am afraid of dying like this in a hospital. I would r…



“I am not afraid to die. I am afraid of dying like this in a hospital. I would rather die saving someone else’s life – something that is more worthy of dying for,” said Shawn Hodson. “But not in a hospital of a heart problem I never even perceived would have happened to me.” FULL STORY HERE ➡️ https://www.wishtv.com/news/local-news/hero-gets-a-new-heart-on-veterans-day-after-battling-covid-19/