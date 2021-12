Social Media

I am thankful our two officers are resting and on the road to recovery after being stabbed in an unprovoked attack early this morning. We owe these officers, their families and their teammates SUPPORT and gratitude for the work they do on our behalf. They are the best! @IMPDnews https://t.co/hZfAMR8PYv