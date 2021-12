Social Media

I don’t know who should be next Mets’ manager. But Buck Showalter was 1 of 5 (5!…





I don’t know who should be next Mets’ manager. But Buck Showalter was 1 of 5 (5!) non-reporters working/who worked in @MLB that reached out to me after my @nytimes piece on sexual assault & sexual harassment in ⚾️. Points for him, esp since @Mets have had many related problems. https://t.co/ulrbs27NRl