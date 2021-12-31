Social Media

I ended 2020 on bed rest after a car accident and the birth of Nina. I’m ending …

by: Ashley Brown
Posted:

I ended 2020 on bed rest after a car accident and the birth of Nina. I’m ending 2021 on bed rest after breaking my ankle and sugery. But god is so good. I’m so blessed to have a beautiful family and my hilarious baby girl keeps my laughing. I’m so thankful for his blessings this year and I’m thankful for the rest that I need and probably wouldn’t take unless forced. Thank you Jesus.



