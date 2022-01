Social Media

“I expect him to play like that…When you are considered one of the best players in the country, expect to be challenged.” Mike Woodson on @TrayceJackson’s double-double vs. OSU. “When I have to go at him, I go at him, and he responds. Tonight was a prime example of that.” https://t.co/KIDRBJZUH4