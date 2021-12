Social Media

I got in line 15 minutes early for my 9:30 #COVIDtest appointment. I’m now 20 mi…

I got in line 15 minutes early for my 9:30 #COVIDtest appointment. I’m now 20 minutes late. I’m getting closer! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾(not looking forward to getting a swab JAMMED UP MY NOSE though.)