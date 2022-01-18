I had so many plans on my days off but I had to cancel them all. I woke up at 4…

Social Media

by: Tara Hastings
Posted: / Updated:

I had so many plans on my days off but I had to cancel them all. I woke up at 4am yesterday in excruciating pain. Sharp pains in my shoulder and neck. Quick trip to urgent care and I have a muscle spasm. Chiropractor squeezed me in and gave me some relief. Still in pain but no where near the pain I was in Monday morning. Lots of ice, rest and some meds. I wish I had some amazing story of how this happened – like an intense workout, lifting something heavy. The only thing I can think of is I slept funny during a nap on Saturday. Huge thanks to my husband and Bette who helped me out when I was in so much pain yesterday. Really hope this clears up soon! #musclespasms

Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.