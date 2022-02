Social Media

I just love… love Dinner… heart-shaped sushi … wine .. a beautiful card (wi…

I just love… love 💕 Dinner… heart-shaped sushi 🍣 … wine🍷 .. a beautiful card (with my fav, a hand-written note!) and chocolate-covered pretzels for dessert! I celebrated Valentine’s Day with my family at home tonight … simple and sweet… just being us… the best! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ♥️ #dayoflove