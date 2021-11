Social Media

“I knew they believed in me. I knew I had to make a play, they brought me here for a reason.” @rodgers_isaiah’s 71-yd kickoff return gave the #Colts a chance late. He said Reich & Bubba Ventrone approached him w/ 20 sec left – told him to take it out of the end zone & score. https://t.co/5MdrQc17wr