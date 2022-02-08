I love doing life and exploring with you @reggiewilsontv My husband is the mos…

Social Media

I love doing life and exploring with you @reggiewilsontv My husband is the most thoughtful and caring person. He is legit my best friend. He does the work of loving God so that he can love me and be the best husband he can be. So many people ask me how we make long distance work being married and both working in a demanding industry. It’s hard. Don’t let anyone tell you it’s not. Grace, patience and choosing understanding instead of offense continues to do wonders for us. We will always choose each other. Nothing else is more important. We value the same things. We aren’t perfect but let me tell you, I hope those who are in situations like ours has someone who reveres them like Reggie does me. Someone to pray for them and root them on like Reggie does for me. Someone to make it their business to make sure you laugh, get to vent, protect you, feel valued like Reggie does for me. You are who I prayed for. For those who are praying for the blessing of love and life partnership it’s coming and it’s going to be beautiful I promise 🤗 Thank you for being you Reggie 🖤 I love you #millennialmarriage #couples #workingwomen #womenempowerment #blacklove #blacklovemagic #blacklovematters #blacklovestories #blackjoy #longdistancerelationship #longdistancecouples #blackcouples #blackcouplesgoals #blackloveexists #dating101 #inspiration #wifey #instagood



