Social Media

“I messed it up actually.” @IveyJaden admits his 3 wasn’t the play #Purdue drew up for the final shot. “It was supposed to go to Z…(Edey shakes his head and smiles) but I honestly got confused and you know sometimes that’s how it goes. You have to make a play.” | @WISH_TV https://t.co/lQnxfDLr4W