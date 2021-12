Social Media

I spoke with the man whose photos were used by Kegan Kline to solicit photos from young girls. “I am very heartbroken to hear what happened to those two girls, as I have two daughters myself. – – I’m in contact with the Indiana State Patrol and am helping in any way possible.” https://t.co/TmCAYUeS3H