Social Media

“I think that’s one of the main things is putting two halves together…I’m frustr…







“I think that’s one of the main things is putting two halves together…I’m frustrated with myself but can’t hang my head. We’ve got to get back to work.” Race Thompson had 13 & 6 today. #IUBB | @WISH_TV https://t.co/zg7mzDj9Dh