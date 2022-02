Social Media

I totally get where McDaniel is coming from here—my dad is Puerto Rican/ mom is …





I totally get where McDaniel is coming from here—my dad is Puerto Rican/ mom is white— I’m often asked what I “identify” as… I usually say both but really I don’t think much about it. So when McDaniel says it’s “odd”, I couldn’t agree anymore. https://t.co/UPDZjzgXhd