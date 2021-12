Social Media

“I walked in today & said, ‘alright guys, 200 is the new standard.'” Reich admi…





“I walked in today & said, ‘alright guys, 200 is the new standard.'” Reich admitted he never imagined the #Colts would run the ball like they are. “125 is nice, 150 rushing is a great day. We’ve had a bunch of 200 yd days, it takes it to a new level. He (JT) is just that good.”