Social Media

I want to give a shout out to a huge part of our crew you don’t usually see – th…

by: Kylie Conway
Posted: / Updated:

I want to give a shout out to a huge part of our crew you don’t usually see – these are the men and women who get us on air, keep us on air, make sure you can hear us, juggle setting up our live interviews, communicate with crews in the field, keep anchors and meteorologists informed of the constant changes and watch a bazillion traffic and tower cameras for live looks outside. 🙌👏❄️ THANK YOU TEAM!!!! WISH-TV





© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

States seek to protect election workers amid growing threats

Politics /

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ February 3, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /

Se espera hasta un pie de nieve para el final del día el viernes

Latinx /

Thursday’s business headlines

Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.