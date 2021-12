Social Media

I was against signing Bryant bc we have a stud 3rd base prospect named Brett Bat…





I was against signing Bryant bc we have a stud 3rd base prospect named Brett Baty in the minors: but now I’m all in, Bryant can also play LF and DH (assuming it comes to the NL). Go get him uncle Steve! @StevenACohen2 https://t.co/yz65vTlvje