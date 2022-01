Social Media

I was fortunate enough to spend several hours with Mr. Payton and saw how he interacted with kids. I’ve also seen the way @KennyKennyMoe3 interacts with children of all kinds of needs when he thought no one was looking. He’d be a tremendous choice. #WPMOYChallenge https://t.co/mN59faTn3J