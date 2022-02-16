Social Media

“If you weren’t here today, Mr. Peace, I wouldn’t be here tomorrow.” — A Student Friends. This is important. Please. I’m begging you. 🙏 Settle in, relax and give this podcast I did with Mr. Peace a listen. Bullying. It happens at all ages. It’s happening now to people I love. And it needs to stop. Just last week, my 3rd grade daughter asked me to shave her arms because girls in class are calling her a “hairy monkey.” My heart stopped. Kids (of all ages) are making fun of each other in class, on social media— and even worse, these “mean girls” turn into “mean women.” I know because I’ve experienced it myself. This message is so personal to me. Give it a listen, if you get a chance. I’d be forever grateful.🎙 #bullying #kids #help https://www.wishtv.com/podcast-episode/mr-peace-and-bullying-prevention/



