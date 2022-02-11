Social Media

If you’ve had Crumbl Cookies you can relate … If you haven’t, how can you not try after this review 🤣 Well done, Travis Reed Soooo I got talked into taking a trip to a place called Crumbl Cookies…..bruh I thought I was in the triple stacked line at Chick Fil A….I got out the car and this darn line was longer than a Monday😂😂😂Cookie crumbl done messed around and changed my life for the better…I’m waving at neighbors in the neighborhood for no reason, I used a bath bomb….I was washing my car and a neighbor asked that lame line “are going to do mine next” I said yessireeee bring it on over pal😂😂, I watched a Disney movie talmbout “We don’t talk about Bruuuno no no no!” …I hugged a enemy, and I had “supper”….them cookies tasted like the Summer of 69, Love and Happiness, Dancin in the Moonlight, Cinderellas Castle, and… More