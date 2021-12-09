Social Media

I’ll see your ginger bread house …. and raise you a charcuterie chalet – I win…

by: Kylie Conway
I’ll see your ginger bread house …. and raise you a charcuterie chalet – I win.

Not only delicious, but a beautiful way to remember a team member from this local creamery. If you haven’t tried Tulip Tree Creamery‘s cheeses now is perfect time! A local gem

“Katy’s Charcuterie Chalet” helps us remember our dear team member, Katy Williams, who always filled this holiday season with warmth, conviviality, and special treats like this. Join us in remembering Katy by creating your own Chalet with Tulip Tree cheese. We’d love to see what you create! #charcuteriechalet #charcuterie #victorycheese #holidayseason #holidayideas #cheeseboard #welovecheese



