Social Media

I’m extremely happy to say that there are now *very clear signs* that the Omicron #COVID19 wave in #Indiana has peaked and cases are falling. Average daily cases down 5% in the last three days from a peak of 13,549/day. /1 https://t.co/tGWZYnFlIP