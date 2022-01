Social Media

I’m glad she’s ok. Having said that… STOP SENDING REPORTERS OUT ALONE TO RUN THEIR OWN LIVE SHOTS. Especially in the dark. Especially on the side of the road. Especially in severe weather. But really, in any circumstance, it’s usafe and unfair to the journalist AND community. https://t.co/S5YJtRNF4D