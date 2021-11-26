I’m grateful. I’m thankful. And I want to GIVE BACK! It’s a Curly Q’s BOOK GI…

Social Media

by: Amber Hankins
I’m grateful. I’m thankful. And I want to GIVE BACK! 💕 It’s a Curly Q’s BOOK GIVEAWAY ALERT!! 💕 (visit my Amber Hankins FB page for even more details!) A FREE signed copy, coming your way! I want to personally SIGN and SEND a copy of this sweet children’s book your way … for FREE!! 🤩 * Just comment by TAGGING a friend who would enjoy this book under their Christmas tree 🎄this year! I’ll pick a RANDOM winner by Monday morning!! Here’s the link to learn even more: 📕 👧🏻 https://www.kidsatheartpublishing.com/product/curly-qs-curly-qs-go-away/ Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! 🦃🍁!! #curlyqs #giveaway #curlyhair #inspire #loveyourself

