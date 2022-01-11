Social Media

I’m heartbroken. Rich did so much for the reporters in Cincinnati. He was this j…

by: Jasmine Minor
Posted: / Updated:

I’m heartbroken. Rich did so much for the reporters in Cincinnati. He was this joyful spirit that was truly unmatched.

Anytime I needed help with something, he did everything he could to lend a hand. I didn’t even know about his diagnosis.

I’m just floored. Rest easy, friend

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of our friend and colleague Rich Walburg who passed away overnight after a brave battle with leukemia.

We will miss his quick wit, his way with words and most of all, his friendship.

Arrangements and a celebration of life will be shared as finalized. We will keep you posted.


© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IndyCar, F1 legend Montoya returning for 2022 Indianapolis 500

Month of May /

Grand Ole Opry under fire for Morgan Wallen performance

Entertainment /

Elevate Nexus regional pitch winners unveiled

Inside INdiana Business /

Jenna Jameson, ‘unable to walk,’ has Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.