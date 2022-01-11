I’m heartbroken. Rich did so much for the reporters in Cincinnati. He was this j…

I’m heartbroken. Rich did so much for the reporters in Cincinnati. He was this joyful spirit that was truly unmatched.
Anytime I needed help with something, he did everything he could to lend a hand. I didn’t even know about his diagnosis.
I’m just floored. Rest easy, friend
It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of our friend and colleague Rich Walburg who passed away overnight after a brave battle with leukemia.
We will miss his quick wit, his way with words and most of all, his friendship.
Arrangements and a celebration of life will be shared as finalized. We will keep you posted.