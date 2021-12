Social Media

I’m surprised to see the CDC push boosters in healthy 16 & 17 year olds just after German is reporting that no child 5-17 has died (most UNvaccinated) of Covd in that country. And boosting people with natural immunity has zero supporting clinical data. https://t.co/TAUTbgQXeZ