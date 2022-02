Social Media

Impactful storm imminent, winter storm warnings for most of Indiana

As of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday there are 180+ school and business closings in preps for the winter weather headed our way. We are starting mild with rain today, but this afternoon/evening will be an entirely different story CLOSINGS: https://www.wishtv.com/closings/ https://www.wishtv.com/weather/weather-blog/impactful-storm-begins-wednesday-winter-storm-warnings-in-effect-for-most-of-indiana/



