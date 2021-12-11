Social Media

In Mayfield, KY this morning. Here are some aerial photos of the devastation in Mayfield at first light, the damage is unreal. The north half of Mayfield is nearly leveled. At least EF3-4 level tornado damage noted, with the tornado, unofficially of course. This tornado may have very well been on the ground for 235 miles or more, if that proves to be true it will be the longest tracking tornado in US history and possibly in the world on record, but that has yet to be confirmed. #kywx #mayfieldky #tornado #aerial #gravescoky #mccrackencoky #paducahky #westky #tnwx #ilwx #prayformayfield The Paducah Sun WPSD-TV KFVS-TV Meteorologist Nick Hausen Graves County Office of Emergency Management McCracken County Emergency Management The Weather Channel AccuWeather WeatherNation US National Weather Service Paducah Kentucky

