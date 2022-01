Social Media

Incredible getting to interview @marlinj28 on the 15th anniversary of the INT that sent Colts to the Super Bowl. His insight is incredible, especially explaining what flashed in his mind that led to his slide post pick. @MattWilkening1 executing an impeccable edit for this too! https://t.co/dVgnMrS4ID