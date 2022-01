Social Media

Indiana Historical society exhibit spotlights early Jewish merchants

An exhibit at the Indiana Historical Society on Jan. 13, 2022, spotlights the contributions of early Jewish merchants. (WISH Photo)

My great-grandparents were Jewish immigrants from Salonica, Greece who moved to the Southside of Indy in the 1920’s & started their own grocery store business. There is a lot of history in our city ➡️ https://www.wishtv.com/news/multicultural-news/indiana-historical-society-exhibit-spotlights-early-jewish-merchants/?fbclid=IwAR2xUpyabGBL6-mhqVlbngUyP3Zv-r8FUH2IMOzW0pZCLemgqog9NbRV7y4



