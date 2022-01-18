Social Media

Indiana House could vote soon to ban critical race theory in classrooms

Jenna Stewart, of Noblesville, plays a game with children on Jan. 17, 2022. (WISH Photo)
by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:

“If you have feelings that make you uncomfortable about things that have happened in the past to other people, that it is a natural sign of your being empathetic and compassionate toward those people and it’s not because of something that you’ve done, and then we can focus on how do we go about making things better,” said Jenna Stewart a mother of two children who go to Noblesville Public Schools. Story here 📚➡️https://www.wishtv.com/news/indiana-news/crt-ban-could-reach-house-vote-this-week/

Indiana House could vote soon to ban critical race theory in classrooms

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Gunman in Texas synagogue standoff was known to UK security services, official says

National /

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ January 18, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /

Two crashes slow EB I-70 on east side

Local /

Tuesday’s business headlines

Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.